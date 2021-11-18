Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

Jair Bolsonaro congratulates Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over UAE winning bid to host COP28
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the distinguished innovators in the Government of the Dubai as part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme.
The winners were selected across various categories at the institutional and functional levels based on efforts to maintain standards of excellence and make leaps to reach the Elite level.
Sheikh Mohammed said that the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, over the course of the last 24 years, has set high global benchmarks for government excellence and continues to pursue new opportunities to embed exceptional standards of innovation and performance within governmental institutions.
"Innovation within the government sector will play a crucial role in the future. The UAE and Dubai have indeed spearheaded creativity and excellence, and while we have come a long way, we must continue to innovate new approaches to further positively transform the way the government operates.”
He added: “The pandemic has truly shed a light on the level of efficiency of our government and its agility in dealing with changes as they arise, as a result of the mechanisms that were put in place, which have raised our readiness to respond quickly to challenges. Our presence today reaffirms our commitment to maintaining and further consolidating the values of innovation, excellence and creativity as we move towards a brighter future, which will open up new creative opportunities.”
The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and the executive leadership of the participating government entities.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the award winners and praised their efforts in setting an example for excellence in their fields and urged them to continue supporting their colleagues in strengthening their performance and capabilities.
"I would like to thank you for your dedication and commitment in defining new standards for future governments. You are the pillar on which we build our future, and with your support, the Government of Dubai will remain a beacon of excellence and creativity,” he said.
Dubai Excellence Medals
Dubai Medal for Innovative Employee: Bassam Hassan Mahboub from Dubai Health Authority
Dubai Medal for Supervisory Employee: Ahmed Obaid Al Muhairi of Dubai Police
Dubai Medal for Young Employee: Aisha Mohammed Al Rumaithi from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Dubai Medal for ‘Customer Happiness’ Employee: Rashid Mohammed Karmostaji from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai
Dubai Medal for Field Employee: Haifa Abdullah Al Ali from the Roads and Transport Authority
Dubai Medal for Administrative Employee: Zainab Ali Al Balushi from Dubai Courts
Dubai Medal for Specialized Employee: Aisha Abdullah Al Nuaimi from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Dubai Medal for Assistant Director-General/CEO: Sa’ed Mohammed Al Awadi from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai
Variable Awards
Best ‘People of Determination’ Friendly Entity: Dubai Police General Command
Best Entity in Emiratisation: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Institutional Awards for leading government entities and its affiliated categories – based on the main criteria:
Best Entity in Service Provision: Dubai Airports
Best Entity in Digital Government: Public Prosecution Dubai
Happiest Work Environment: Dubai Courts
The winner of the Best Entity Achieving Dubai Plan 2021, Best Entity in Efficiency and Governance, andthe grand award Leading Government Entity is the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs
The group of government entities that won the Elite Award by scoring 600 points or more, achieving global leadership standards and maintaining their positions as the elite of the Dubai government, include:
Roads and Transport Authority
Dubai Customs
Dubai Police
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
The results of the evaluation included the advancement of six government entities from the basic level to the excellence level by achieving 450 points or above, including:
Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department
Dubai Statistics Centre
Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
Dubai Air Navigation Services
Department of Finance
Special Recognition
The Supreme Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management - for optimally handling Covid-19 crisis, overcoming its consequences, and managing to resume normal life in a record period
Covid-19 Command and Control Centre - for combating the Coronavirus in Dubai and ensuring the operation of social and economic processes during the pandemic
Reem Al Hashimy — for her continuous efforts over the past 8 years to organise the world-class Expo 2020 Dubai
Sami Al Qamzi - for his efforts and contributions to support economic development in Dubai in his role in the Government of Dubai
Abdulla Al Shaibani - for his dedication to the Government of Dubai for many years
Dr Ahmed Al Nuseirat - for promoting the concept of excellence in the Government of Dubai
Professor Mohamed Zairi, head of the jury in the programme award - for his unparalleled expertise in the field of global excellence. The award given posthumously was received by his son, Dr. Adel Zairi.
