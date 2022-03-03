Sheikh Mohammed honours UAE's best entities, employees; exceptional individuals

Federal employees received the Prime Minister's medals in 15 categories, while ministries and federal institutions were honoured in 17 categories

Several federal government entities, employees and individuals won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award for their distinguished role in serving the UAE society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the award ceremony, which celebrated the winners at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of ministers, delegates and senior government officials on Thursday.

Congratulating the winners, Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today, we honoured the best ministry, director, employee, doctor, teacher and federal institutions across different sectors.”

This is the 28th year to honour achievers in awards that promote government excellence and quality. When we compare our institutions and services in 1994 and 2022, we find that we have made a great leap in our government’s development, thanks to the motivational government awards,” he noted.

The Vice-President awarded the prestigious "Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf" to six government officials with for their exceptional contributions to the UAE society and inspiring stories in government excellence.

Officials who received the scarf are Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.

Federal employees received the Prime Minister’s medals in 15 categories, while ministries and federal institutions were honoured in 17 categories in the award’s 6th edition.

Ministry of Interior was the big winner among institutions, taking home six awards across different categories. Five exceptional individuals were awarded the “Pride of the Emirates” medal for their contributions that represent the UAE on the global sphere in different fields including Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the Interpol, and Fatima Al Mulla, UAE researcher and teaching assistant at the University of London.

Launched in 2009, the bi-annual award is considered the most prestigious to recognize corporate excellence in the UAE.

It aims to foster a culture of excellence within the UAE government and encourage federal entities and employees to best serve all society segments.

The award is part of the government’s efforts to increase awareness about the role of excellence in achieving public well-being and to develop competencies required to boost excellence in the Federal Government.

60 Emirati assessors and 121 international assessors have engaged in the selection of winners.

Winning institutions

Leading Federal Entity in Excellence Sustainability: Ministry of Interior

Leading Federal Entity (ministry with more than 500 employees): Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Leading Federal Entity (ministry with less than 500 employees): Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Economy

Leading Federal Entity (authority with more than 500 employees): Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship and Port Security

Leading Federal Entity (authority with less than 500 employees): Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

Best Entity for Performance Improvement: Central Bank of UAE; and Ministry of Community Development

Subawards:

Best Entity in Vision Realization: Ministry of Interior

Best Achievement of the National Agenda: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

Best Entity in Enhancing Wellbeing: Ministry of Community Development

Best Entity for Institutional Flexibility: Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Wellbeing at the Workplace: Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs

Best Achievement of the Leading Position and Competitiveness: General Civil Aviation Authority; and Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Future Readiness: Ministry of Finance

Best Entity for Remote Work Applications: Ministry of Health and Prevention

Best Entity for Artificial Intelligence Adoption: Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Data & Knowledge Management: Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

Best Entity in Partnership & Integration: Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Government Communication: Ministry of Community Development

Best Entity in Proactive Customer Services: Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

Best Entity in the field of Innovation: Ministry of Health and Prevention

Best Entity in the field of Service Channels Classification: Ministry of Interior; and Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

Best Entity for Youth Empowerment: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Winning individuals

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Ambassador: Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE ambassador to South Korea; and Lana Zaki Nussaiba, UAE ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Undersecretary: Mozza Ibrahim Al Akraf, Ministry of Community Development

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Director-General: Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Emirates Health Services; and Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khayali, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship and Port Security.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Assistant Undersecretary: Abdullah Mohammed AlBlooki, Ministery of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Executive Director: Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Supervisory Employee: Lt. Colonel Ahmed Saeed Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ministry of Interior

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Future Jobs: Khalid Al Amiri

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the field of Government Communication: Wedad Bu Humaid, Ministry of Health and Prevention

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished School Principal: Dr Amira Hassan Ibrahim Al Mohammed

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Specialized Jobs: Dr Naeema Mohammed Al Hosani

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the field of Customer Happiness: Fawzeya Mohammed Al Ali, Ministry of Community Development; and Sheikha Mousa Ali AlBlooshi, ministry of energy and Infrastructure

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Doctor: Dr. Muna Al Ayan, Ministry of Health and Prevention; and Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Ministry of Health and Prevention

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Teacher: Dr Aisha Mohammed Al Shehhi; and Khuloud Al Mansouri

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Distinguished Innovator: Professor Ali Humaid Al Marzouqi

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Youth: Faiza Mohammed Al Muaini, Ministry of Community Development; and Jassem Haikal Alblooshi, Ministry of Interior

Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf:

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai

Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President

Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention

Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology