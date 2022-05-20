Sheikh Mohammed dissolves tribunal related to Dubai World's financial disputes

All cases and claims filed after the decree comes into effect will be referred to specialised courts

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 11:51 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued a decree to dissolve the tribunal related to the financial settlement of Dubai World and its subsidiaries.

The tribunal was formed pursuant to Decree No. (57) of 2009. All cases and claims filed after Decree No. (20) of 2022 comes into effect will be referred to specialised courts.

The new decree states that the tribunal will continue to review all pending cases and claims during a transition period.

All cases and requests that have not been resolved by a final judgement before December 13, 2022, will be referred to specialised courts, in line with judicial legislations in Dubai, without any new fees being charged.

