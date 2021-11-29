Sheikh Mohammed announces housing loans exemptions for low-income families

Members of the Federal National Council were meeting after four months of recess.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the exemption of housing loans for low-income families, People of Determination and families of deceased providers.
The Cabinet also approved government housing to low-income families “to provide them with a decent living,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid following a Cabinet meeting he chaired at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.
Among the Cabinet resolutions was the adoption of a national policy for medicine to ensure an all-time availability of medicines, boost investment in the pharmaceutical industry by 20 per cent and expand exports to regional markets.
A National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries was also adopted. “The Strategy includes 80 projects and initiatives that aim to boost the creative industry’s contribution to 5% of the GDP, in partnership with the private sector," Sheikh Mohammed said.
He stressed that “creativity is a key driver of today's economy.”
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation demanded the immediate and unconditional release of embassy staff.
Leaders exchange views on regional and international issues
The leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments
AI system also makes roads safer by reducing response time in reaching accident spots or emergencies
Legal measures will be taken against the owners of closed offices who resume business
The first session will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.
Silver coin with value of Dh500 issued on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee
