Sheikh Mohammed announces housing loans exemptions for low-income families

Decision follows Cabinet meeting by Dubai Ruler chaired at Expo 2020 on Monday

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 7:02 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 7:18 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the exemption of housing loans for low-income families, People of Determination and families of deceased providers.

The Cabinet also approved government housing to low-income families “to provide them with a decent living,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid following a Cabinet meeting he chaired at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

Among the Cabinet resolutions was the adoption of a national policy for medicine to ensure an all-time availability of medicines, boost investment in the pharmaceutical industry by 20 per cent and expand exports to regional markets.

A National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries was also adopted. “The Strategy includes 80 projects and initiatives that aim to boost the creative industry’s contribution to 5% of the GDP, in partnership with the private sector," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He stressed that “creativity is a key driver of today's economy.”