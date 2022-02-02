Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Pakistani PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan expresses country's condemnation of recent Houthi attacks on the UAE.

By Wam Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 7:59 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Wenesday a phone call from Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the call, Imran Khan expressed his country's condemnation of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on the UAE, stressing its solidarity and standing by the UAE against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.

He stressed the need for collective international action to confront the threat posed by terrorist militias and to take a firm international position to counter terrorism in all its forms.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his country's supportive stance and the sincere feelings of solidarity he showed towards the UAE, wishing Pakistan and its friendly people continued security and stability.