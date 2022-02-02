Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims' families.
Government3 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Wenesday a phone call from Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
During the call, Imran Khan expressed his country's condemnation of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on the UAE, stressing its solidarity and standing by the UAE against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.
He stressed the need for collective international action to confront the threat posed by terrorist militias and to take a firm international position to counter terrorism in all its forms.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his country's supportive stance and the sincere feelings of solidarity he showed towards the UAE, wishing Pakistan and its friendly people continued security and stability.
Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims' families.
Government3 days ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expresses his thanks for Ethiopian government's stance and condemnation of the recent Houthi attacks.
Government4 days ago
Leaders call on international community to take a unified and firm position towards militias.
Government6 days ago
Assessment is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Government1 week ago
The system will help ensure wages are paid on time
Government1 week ago
'These attacks pose a big threat to the security of Arab nations and their unity, in addition to posing threat to the international peace and security.
Government1 week ago
New law aims to boost family businesses’ contribution to growth of economy.
Government1 week ago
Defence Ministry intercepted and destroyed two Houthi missiles fired towards Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Government1 week ago