Sheikh Mohamed receives Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

Leaders discuss strengthening ties between the countries.

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 4:22 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday received Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan, he was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia were played, followed by a 21-gun salute.

"I was pleased to meet with Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, in Abu Dhabi, where we discussed ways to further strengthen the close ties that exist between our two nations and to promote stability and development in various fields," Sheikh Mohamed stated in a tweet.

"All the best to him in leading his country to more stability and development," he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.

The accompanying delegation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano; Defence Minister, Abraham Belay; Head of Prosperity Party Main Office, Aden Farah; Minister of Labour and Skills Development, Muferiat Kamil; Minister of Peace, Binalf Anduwalem; Minister of Government Communications, Legesse Tulu; Chief of National Intelligence, Temesgen Tiruneh; Ethiopian Ambassador to the UAE, Suleiman Dedefo; Commander of the Republican Guard, Maj. Gen. Abdiro Kedir Banata; Director General of Artificial Intelligence Centre, Worku Gachena, and Advisor to the Prime Minister, Daniel Kibret.