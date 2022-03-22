Sheikh Mohamed, President of Azerbaijan seek to advance clean energy cooperation

Dubai: New policy announced to improve govt digital services, cut millions of customer visits
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Tuesday discussed ways to advance bilateral relations between the nations across various fronts, especially in the trade and energy sectors.
The two leaders, during a phone call, also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated President Aliyev on the recent start of construction by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) of the 230-megwatt (MW) Garadagh Solar PV Plant in Azerbaijan, stressing on the UAE's keenness to strengthen strategic cooperation with the South Caucasus nation in the field of renewable energy and to support its plans and projects in this regard.
The call touched on the current situation of the global energy market in light of the crisis in Ukraine, with Sheikh Mohamed noting the UAE's keenness on the global energy security and market stability.
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government1 week ago
Five-day challenge brings together SWAT teams from around the globe to enhance cooperation and exchange best practices.
Government1 week ago
Dubai Police awards residents and visitors for their contributions towards making society a better place.
Government1 week ago
This is to ensure proper care of children and protect them from any risks that would hinder their proper education.
Government1 week ago
Over 500 thought leaders and decision-makers, 4,000 participants to attend World Government Summit 2022 on March 29-30
Government2 weeks ago
Summit to discuss challenges and opportunities of the next 10 years
Government2 weeks ago
This came in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support around 1.2m displaced Ukrainians and refugees.
Government2 weeks ago
Experts noted that the UAE has built a robust digital infrastructure powered by AI to provide services efficiently and effectively
Government2 weeks ago