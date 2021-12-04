Sheikh Mohamed hold talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar

Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and international issues and developments of common interest

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 9:46 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 10:03 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday held talks with Dr S. Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Mohamed and Jaishankar discussed cooperation and joint action that solidified the strategic bilateral partnership and achieved their common interests. They also exchanged views on various regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

Jaishankar is in the Capital to participate in the fifth Indian Ocean Conference.

Jaishankar also conveyed the warm wishes of Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, on the occasion of the UAE's celebrations of its golden jubilee.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to Modi and expressed his wishes for further development and growth of bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Airports, and Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah.

“Noted the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation. As always, his insights on global and regional developments were of great value,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.