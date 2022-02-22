Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Parliament speaker

The agreements and MoUs were exchanged by the two sides during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Om Birla, the Speaker of the lower house of the Indian parliament, who is on a visit to the UAE.
The two sides discussed the prospects of further developing bilateral relations in various fields, especially in the parliamentary field, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.
The meeting touched on the recent UAE-India virtual summit which resulted in the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the launch of the UAE-India Joint Vision.
They discussed the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between peoples, and supporting the values of peace and coexistence, noting the importance of pushing the Emirati-Indian parliamentary relations forward over the coming period.
The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the Federal National Council; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.
