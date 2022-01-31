Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Governor-General of Australia

David Hurley renews his condemnation for the Houthi attacks on the UAE, expresses his country's solidarity

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and David Hurley in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

By Wam Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 11:23 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, on Monday.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Hurley reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia and ways to enhance them in all spheres.

They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for Australia's condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

The two sides discussed Australia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of this participation in highlighting its civilisation, its vision for the future, and the development opportunities it offers for cooperation and partnership with the UAE and other countries of the world.

Hurley renewed his condemnation for the terrorist attacks and expressed his country's solidarity with the UAE.

He also expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and wished further progress and development for the two countries for their best interest.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and a number of senior officials attended the meeting