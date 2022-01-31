Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Governor-General of Australia

Defence Ministry intercepted and destroyed two Houthi missiles fired towards Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Government1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, on Monday.
During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Hurley reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia and ways to enhance them in all spheres.
They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for Australia's condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
The two sides discussed Australia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of this participation in highlighting its civilisation, its vision for the future, and the development opportunities it offers for cooperation and partnership with the UAE and other countries of the world.
Hurley renewed his condemnation for the terrorist attacks and expressed his country's solidarity with the UAE.
He also expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and wished further progress and development for the two countries for their best interest.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and a number of senior officials attended the meeting
Defence Ministry intercepted and destroyed two Houthi missiles fired towards Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Government1 week ago
New decision has been taken due to the misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles
Government1 week ago
Anyone performing these activities and disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities
Government1 week ago
Dr Gargash reviews nature of the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi rebels on civilian targets in the UAE.
Government1 week ago
Employee happiness index in the Emirate reached 88%
Government1 week ago
Circular stipulates implementation of remote work system for 70% of employees
Government2 weeks ago
"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," the Dubai Ruler said.
Government2 weeks ago
This is a dangerous escalation against the safety of maritime navigation in the Red Sea: Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN
Government2 weeks ago