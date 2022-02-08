David Hurley renews his condemnation for the Houthi attacks on the UAE, expresses his country's solidarity
Government1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has announced urgent humanitarian aid for people affected by the drought in Somalia.
The aid programme includes a humanitarian air bridge carrying dozens of tonnes of supplies to mitigate the repercussions of the drought.
The first air bridge flight has reached Mogadishu, and the ERC will now dispatch an aid ship to support the related efforts.
The ERC’s programme also includes the delivery of water by tankers to assist persons displaced by the drought and the digging of more water wells in areas and regions suffering from severe water scarcity.
Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, highlighted the directives of the UAE’s leadership to intensify the country’s humanitarian, relief and development initiative to assist the Somali people.
The ERC has established an ambitious programme to meet the needs of those drought-affected, he said. It is exerting significant efforts to make a difference in several Somali regions that are the most affected by the crisis.
Several Somali states are suffering from drought caused by the lack of rain for three consecutive seasons. Some 4.6 million people require urgent assistance, and the drought has led to the displacement of 345,000 people in the country.
The initiative is being supervised by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the UAE, through the ERC.
David Hurley renews his condemnation for the Houthi attacks on the UAE, expresses his country's solidarity
Government1 week ago
Dr Anwar Gargash meets James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi, discusses bilateral ties
Government1 week ago
'The distinguished march of the College reflects the strong will and sincere determination of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed'
Government1 week ago
Ministry expressed its solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism.
Government1 week ago
Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims' families.
Government1 week ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expresses his thanks for Ethiopian government's stance and condemnation of the recent Houthi attacks.
Government1 week ago
Leaders call on international community to take a unified and firm position towards militias.
Government1 week ago
Assessment is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Government1 week ago