Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directs ERC to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia

The programme includes a humanitarian air bridge carrying dozens of tonnes of supplies to mitigate the repercussions of the drought.

By WAM Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 2:57 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has announced urgent humanitarian aid for people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The first air bridge flight has reached Mogadishu, and the ERC will now dispatch an aid ship to support the related efforts.

The ERC’s programme also includes the delivery of water by tankers to assist persons displaced by the drought and the digging of more water wells in areas and regions suffering from severe water scarcity.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, highlighted the directives of the UAE’s leadership to intensify the country’s humanitarian, relief and development initiative to assist the Somali people.

The ERC has established an ambitious programme to meet the needs of those drought-affected, he said. It is exerting significant efforts to make a difference in several Somali regions that are the most affected by the crisis.

Several Somali states are suffering from drought caused by the lack of rain for three consecutive seasons. Some 4.6 million people require urgent assistance, and the drought has led to the displacement of 345,000 people in the country.

The initiative is being supervised by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the UAE, through the ERC.