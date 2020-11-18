UAE, Bahrain and Jordan  seek full Mideast peace

Sheikh Mohamed, Bahrain and Jordan's Kings hold tripartite summit in UAE

Abu Dhabi - The leaders discussed ties between the countries and regional, international developments.

The leaders of the UAE, Bahrain and Jordan have discussed the Palestinian cause and stressed on the need to realise a just and comprehensive peace.

At a tripartite summit held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

They stressed the need for cooperation and consultation among Arab countries to serve the Arab cause better.

Meanwhile in Jerusalem, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdellatif Al Zayani, leading his country’s first-ever official visit to Israel, called for Israelis and Palestinians to renew peace talks aimed at a two-state solution to their conflict.

In remarks made next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Al Zayani said Bahrain’s historic decision to establish ties with the Jewish state would help foster “a dawn of the peace for the entire Middle East”.

“In order to achieve and consolidate such a peace, the Palestinian and Israeli conflict needs to be resolved,” Al Zayani said.

“I, therefore, call for both parties to get around the negotiating table to achieve a viable two-state solution as is also sought by the international community,” he added.

The UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel on September 15, thus becoming the first among the GCC countries to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Reem Al Hashimi, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, said at an online conference that the UAE continues to consider the issue of a Palestinian state as the most important one but “without impeding opportunities for dialogue and open communication”.

She said it does matter to the Muslim and to the Arab world that a Palestinian state exists.

UAE, Bahrain and Jordan seek full Mideast peace

At the summit held in Abu Dhabi, the three leaders reviewed means for stepping up cooperation and integration in various fields, particularly healthcare, food, medicine and security, and the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its economic, health and social impacts.

At the Abu Dhabi meeting, the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain and Jordan emphasised the strong fraternal relations between their countries and the importance of accelerating them to higher levels to fulfil the aspirations of their people for progress and prosperity.

Also present were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and members of the delegations accompanying the King of Bahrain and the King of Jordan.

