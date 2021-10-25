Maktoum bin Mohammed arrives in Riyadh to attend ‘The Middle East Green Initiative Summit'

Dubai - The initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an aim to protect nature and the planet.

Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance headed the high-level UAE delegation to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, to participate in the Green Middle East Initiative Summit.

مكتوم بن محمد يصل على رأس الوفد الإماراتي رفيع المستوى المرافق لسموه إلى العاصمة السعودية الرياض، وذلك للمشاركة في أعمال قمة "مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر".https://t.co/XnXcgBD9jr pic.twitter.com/1tsRH7roJy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 25, 2021

On arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Sheikh Maktoum and the UAE delegation was warmly welcomed to Saudi Arabia, their second home, by His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, and a number of their Royal Highnesses and senior government officials.

The UAE delegation to the summit included: Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Summit is an extension of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum and the ancillary event, Youth Green Summit, both addressing Saudi Arabia’s climate pledges as well as the initiatives that will shape the country’s sustainable future.

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman had launched SGI Forum on October 23 by doubling the targets set for reducing carbon emissions, as well as setting out goals for increasing protected areas in Saudi Arabia to 30 per cent and planting 10 billion trees.