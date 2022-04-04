Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum attend signing of MoUs between WGS organisation, partners

'The start of commercial operations is an important milestone in our nation’s clean energy journey'
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, attended the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the World Government Summit Organisation and its strategic partners.
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, lauded the summit’s partners and their role in making the event a success.
Al Gergawi said the organisation’s partnerships represent a model to be followed of integration between government authorities, the private sector and specialist research institutions, which led to positive outcomes during the 2022 edition of the summit.
The organisation signed partnership agreements with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), represented by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA; the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), represented by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO and Managing Director of Dewa; the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), represented by Eng. Majid Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the TDRA; the Dubai Municipality, represented by Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of the Municipality; Emirates Airlines, represented by Khalid Al Serkal, Director of Government Relations at Emirates; the Technology Innovation Institute, represented by Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Institute, and Al Tayer Motors, represented by Saeed Al Tayer, CEO of Al Tayer Motors.
The signing of the MoUs between the organisation and its partners highlighted their positive ties and the common goal to help the international efforts to create a better future for generations to come and find solutions to the major challenges facing governments in vital sectors.
