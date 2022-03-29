Sheikh Abdullah reaffirms UAE's support of Palestinian cause at 'Negev Summit'

Dubai Ruler chairs the last Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020
Government1 week ago
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that the "Negev Summit" enabled the participating countries to exchange views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, including the situation in the Middle East, and the Palestinian cause.
In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah explained that the UAE reaffirmed, during the Negev Summit, its commitment to support the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, most notable the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He reiterated the UAE's commitment to helping the Palestinian people, including efforts to provide support through relevant United Nations agencies.
