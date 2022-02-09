Sheikh Abdullah, Pakistan FM Mahmood Qureshi discuss fraternal ties

Pakistani Foreign Minister condemns the Houthi attacks on the UAE.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 8:58 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, discussed fraternal ties between the two nations during a telephonic conversation on Wendesday.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of common interest, while agreeing to further enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards the UAE, Qureshi reiterated that such attacks pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security, and must be ceased immediately.

He congratulated the Government of the UAE on the successful organisation of Dubai Expo 2020. Recalling his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, Sheikh Abdullah highly appreciated the impressive design and display of the pavilion.

Expressing satisfaction at the existing cooperation in multilateral fora, the two leaders agreed to continue close collaboration in regional and global organizations, including the FATF.