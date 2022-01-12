Sharjah helps keep workers warm by gifting winter clothes and blankets

Intensified campaigns carried out in the year to ensure food safety.
More than 500 bags containing winter clothes and blankets were distributed to workers of companies operating in Sharjah.
The initiative by the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) is part of its 'Warm Winter' campaign, started by the Sharjah Charity International (SCI), to help keep workers warm.
Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, chairman of LSDA, said the move is part of the labour authority's efforts to ensure workers' health and safety during the winter as well as in the summer.
"Extending support to workers comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always stressed the important role played by workers in the (emirate's) development process," he said.
The LSDA team distributed the bags to workers from three construction companies, namely Fast, Al Hamad and Al Wathba Contracting.
Iqbal Buhari, a worker, said the Sharjah government always shows care for the workers and ensures their safety during times of crises.
"The companies would not provide us with blankets, sweaters or coats. We used to buy them. Not all the workers can afford it, but now, everyone would feel warm during this cold winter," he said.
Nitin K, another worker from Al Wathba Contracting, said: "I felt so happy when I opened the bag, which contains a blanket, a coat, and a sweater. My eyes filled with tears, as finally I felt someone cared about us as workers doing a hard job during the harsh weather."
