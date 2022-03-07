The Federal National Council, which was established in 1972, has played an important role in the UAE’s development
Government1 week ago
The United Arab Emirates sent an aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of emergency health aid and medical supplies on Monday, as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist civilians in Ukraine.
This came in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighbouring countries. There are more than 1.2 million refugees so far.
The aircraft landed in Lublin, Poland, and the medical and relief aid were handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be transported to Ukraine.
Salem A Al Kaabi, the UAE‘s Ambassador to Ukraine, said, "Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in what is a deteriorating humanitarian situation."
He also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to adopting a humanitarian approach that supports the provision of emergency response and relief to people in need, which is a central tenet of the UAE leadership’s commitment to stand by all peoples of the world to overcome any humanitarian emergency. These values are a demonstration and extension of the approach laid down by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that is based on giving, tolerance and serving the whole of humanity without distinction or discrimination.
ALSO READ:
Al Kaabi also remarked that the UAE has announced a contribution of Dh18.36 million ($5 million) in response to the UN’s emergency appeal and the Regional Response Plan for Ukrainian refugees, as a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to the Principles of Humanitarian Solidarity in conflicts.
The Federal National Council, which was established in 1972, has played an important role in the UAE’s development
Government1 week ago
Abu Dhabi CP congratulates King Abdullah and Queen Rania for winning Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
Government1 week ago
Abu Dhabi CP and Om Birla discuss the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between peoples
Government1 week ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government1 week ago
Non-compliance with the order can be punishable with a fine of Dh100,000 and even imprisonment
Government1 week ago
Buildings targeted in the campaign had become a health hazard and an eyesore for residents.
Government2 weeks ago
Officers will carry out inspection and control tasks; ensure correct application of law; implement procedures of control and monitoring of operations.
Government2 weeks ago
During a summit with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian PM condemns Houthi terror attacks on UAE
Government2 weeks ago