New UAE workweek: Dubai announces 3-day holiday for New Year

Deployment to significantly improve the livelihoods of two upland communities by securing reliable water supply using carbon-neutral technology.
Government6 days ago
Public sector employees in the UAE will get a day off to celebrate the New Year.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department approved Saturday, January 1, 2022, as an official holiday.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, based on the new weekday work system announced by the UAE government.
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.
December 31 is a Friday this year. Since it’s still in 2021, the day would be an official holiday. Saturday, January 1, is a holiday as well. Because the new workweek takes effect from the New Year, Sunday, January 2, is a holiday, too.
That means government workers and some private sector employees will get three days off: December 31, January 1 and January 2.
