New UAE weekend: Friday prayer timings in Sharjah to remain unchanged

It was earlier announced that mosques across the UAE would host Friday sermons and prayers after 1.15pm from 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 3:27 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 3:40 PM

Mosques in Sharjah will continue to host Friday sermons and prayers at their usual timings, as determined by the Hijri calendar.

This is in line with the Emirate adopting a three-day weekend of Friday (full day), Saturday and Sunday.

Announcing that there would be no delay in the Friday prayer timings, the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah urged worshippers to adhere to all Covid safety measures.

It was earlier announced that mosques across the UAE would host Friday sermons and prayers after 1.15pm from 2022, once the country transitions into a shorter workweek. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend. Once this happens, federal government staff would be working till 12 noon on Fridays.

Delaying the prayer timings will help the employees finish off their work by 12pm and then be part of the congregational prayer. Government staff will have the flexibility to make arrangements to work from home on Fridays, as well as to arrange their working hours on a flexi-time basis.

Sharjah, however, has announced a three-day weekend. Government sector workers in the Emirate will continue to have Fridays off, along with Saturday and Sunday. Schools, too, will follow the same workweek.