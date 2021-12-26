New UAE weekend: Dubai announces Metro and vehicle testing centre timings

The new working hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022

Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021

With the UAE transitioning into a new weekend from 2022, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new working hours at offices and service centres across the Emirate.

The new timings are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022.

Testing centres

RTA’s service centres (technical testing) will observe a full working week from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday, they will be operate from 4pm to 9pm. Saturday will be a holiday.

Dubai Metro

Red and Green Lines shall be in operation from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15am. On Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5am to 2.15am. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8am to 1.15am.

Dubai Tram

Service hours from Monday to Saturday will be from 6am to 1am. On Sunday, the tram will be in service from 9am to 1am.

