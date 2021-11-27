UAE new law: Reform eases restrictions on extra-marital relationships

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince extends his congratulations on the occasion of Oman National Day.
Government5 days ago
The UAE has ratified a new and updated Federal Crime and Punishment Law, a move intended to further develop and refine the legislative system of the UAE, the Government Media Office said Saturday.
The new legislation offers enhanced protections for women and domestic servants, strengthens public safety and security provisions and eases restrictions on extra-marital relationships and it will be fully enacted starting from January 2, 2022.
ALSO READ:
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, approved a wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system, which aims to strengthen economic, investment and commercial opportunities.
The new law includes the amendment and revision of a number of areas of legislation, including new criminal penalties for public disorder offences and the de-criminalization of a number of behaviours.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince extends his congratulations on the occasion of Oman National Day.
Government5 days ago
Country recently expanded its global stature in achieving gender balance by drafting several laws supporting women
Government5 days ago
The most prominent one picked up by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is the Elite Award
Government6 days ago
Omani minister on a visit to the UAE to join his country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government6 days ago
Reforms include development and improvement of work system
Government6 days ago
In a rare video interview released on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Dr Satloff the “big decision” for making peace with Israel.
Government1 week ago
The employment reforms will go into effect in February 2022
Government1 week ago
The offer is applicable for all study programmes
Government1 week ago