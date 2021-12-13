New UAE labour rules: Same end-of-service benefits, gratuity for public, private sector employees

New council will have a legal profile and capacity
Government1 day ago
Employees in the federal government and the private sector will avail of the same end-of-service benefits under the new general provisions announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday.
Starting from February 2, 2022, full-time private sector and federal government employees are entitled to a gratuity of 21 days' basic salary for each year of the first five years of employment.
If the period of service exceeds more than five years, employees are entitled to the gratuity of 30 days' salary for each year of work after the first five years, in addition to the 21 days' basic pay for each year for the first five years.
The law will determine gratuity for employees working in the new temporary, flexible and part-time job models introduced last month.
Under the law, no gratuity is paid for employees who do not complete one year of employment.
Under the new Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, the new general unified provisions aim to establish an integrated, sustainable and competitive labour market in the UAE.
