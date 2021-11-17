New UAE labour law: 6 paid leave options for employees

Law is part of the government's efforts to create a competitive work environment

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on November 15 issued a new decree to regulate labour relations in the private sector.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the new decree law to protect employee rights in the ever-growing labour market and increase flexibility and competitiveness.

According to the new laws, employees are entitled to several paid leave options.

Starting from February 2, 2022, employees will have the following six options to apply for leave -

>> Employees in the private sector are entitled to one day paid off with the possibility of increasing weekly rest days at the company's discretion.

>> Employees can also receive a range of leave days, including mourning leave that ranges between 3-5 days depending on the degree of kinship of the deceased.

>> After completing two years of work term with an employer, workers are entitled to a 10-day study leave per year provided that they are enrolled in an accredited institution within the UAE.

>> Employees of the private sector are entitled to a parental leave of 5 working days from the day of the birth of their child to six months. Parental leave is a paid leave that can be applied for by both mother and father of the baby.

>> Maternity leave in the private sector can extend to 60 days - 45 days with full wage, followed by 15 days on half pay.

New mothers are eligible to receive additional 45 days without pay leave once they finish their initial maternity leave period in case of any post-partum complications or ailment in the newborn. They will have to provide supportive documents to apply for sick leave.

>> New mothers of infants with special needs are entitled to a 30-day paid leave after completing their initial maternity leave period, renewable for another 30 days with no pay.