Look: Police forces from around world compete in Dubai SWAT challenge

Five-day challenge brings together SWAT teams from around the globe to enhance cooperation and exchange best practices.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 2:12 PM

Forty-one highly-trained teams from 24 countries tested their tactical and weapon skills as the UAE SWAT Challenge 2022 got underway in Dubai on Sunday.

On day one of the challenge, which saw the tactical event, the Russian team won the first place. The Abu Dhabi Police came second, while the Sharjah Police was third.

Supplied

“The five-day challenge is bringing together SWAT teams from around the globe to enhance cooperation, encourage benchmarking, and exchange best practices focusing on techniques, tactical skills, mental focus, and physical endurance when dealing with high-risk incidents and rescue missions,” @uaeswatchallenge posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Held at Al Rowaiyah Training City in Dubai, community members turned up in large numbers to cheer for their teams.

Supplied

Supplied

Organised by the Dubai Police, the event will see winners selected based on their performance in tactical, assault, officer rescue, tower and obstacles exercise. In its third edition, the challenge will give away $170,000 (Dh624,000) worth of prizes.

Supplied

Supplied

Daily awards will be distributed to winners of each day of the event: $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second, and $2,000 for third.

Supplied

Ten teams from the UAE are taking part in this year’s challenge, including two each from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.