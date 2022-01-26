Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi: Egyptian President, Bahrain King express solidarity with UAE

Leaders call on international community to take a unified and firm position towards militias.

By Wam Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 9:10 PM

Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, met together in a summit to discuss the prospects of consolidating cooperation and coordination over issues of common concern in addition to the latest regional and international developments and the common challenges facing the Arab region.

During the summit, held on Wednesday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the three leaders reviewed the terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil sites and facilities in the UAE and the Houthi launch of two ballistic missiles towards the UAE.

The three leaders underlined the importance of continuing coordination and consultations on various issues of common concern, affirming the need to ensure a common approach towards these issues.

King of Bahrain and Egyptian President affirmed their countries' solidarity with the UAE and their support for all the steps the Emirates is taking to ensure the preservation of its security and territorial integrity.

They stressed that attacks by terrorist militia pose a serious threat to regional and international security and stability and violate all international laws and norms.

They called on the international community to take a unified and firm position towards these militias and other terrorist forces along with their supporters.