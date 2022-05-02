Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Rulers gather to celebrate at Abu Dhabi's Mushrif Palace

Leaders exchange Eid greetings at royal reception in Capital

By WAM Published: Mon 2 May 2022, 1:40 PM Last updated: Mon 2 May 2022, 2:35 PM

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers extended Eid Al Fitr greetings to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the leaders gathered at Mushrif Palace on Monday.

The Rulers wished Sheikh Khalifa good health, happiness and to continue the path of progress and development for the benefit of the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces hosted a reception for the Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Shawwal to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

ALSO READ:

Senior royals, government officials and other dignitaries also attended the reception.