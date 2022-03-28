Dubai: WGS reflects Sheikh Mohammed's vision for innovation-driven govt, says Sheikh Hamdan

Crown Prince visits pre-summit day of World Government Summit held at Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 7:55 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the World Government Summit (WGS) reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to foster the development of an innovation-driven government that is ready to embrace the future.

“The summit brings together a large group of thought leaders and decision makers from across the world to discuss ideas that can shape a new future for government,” he noted.

Sheikh Hamdan on Monday visited the pre-summit day of the WGS 2022 held at Expo 2020 Dubai, where he attended a session titled ‘The Long View: Lessons from Investment Leaders’ moderated by John Defterios.

The session featured addresses by Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, and Khaldoon Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala. Sheikh Hamdan also attended the “Ministerial Session: The Arab Youth Ministers”.

Sheikh Hamdan said the summit will generate innovative ideas and solutions to resolve challenges facing governments across the world and promote a dialogue on new approaches to take advantage of opportunities brought by an evolving environment by harnessing cutting-edge science, knowledge and innovation.

He further said: “The summit reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to create dynamic government ecosystems with high innovative capabilities that can keep pace with change.

ALSO READ:

"The event seeks to bring to the fore new knowledge and insights on enhancing the ability of governments to implement sustainable development strategies that can help nations meet the aspirations of its people and create a bright future for current and future generations.”

The World Government Summit 2022 is set to host more than 4,000 senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector from 190 countries. Featuring over 110 interactive sessions, the event brings together more than 30 global organisations to discuss the future of government.