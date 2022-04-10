Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues decree subjecting public-interest organisations to regulatory supervision

Community Development Authority will issue a decision about the scope of the Authority’s regulatory oversight of the entities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 2:16 PM

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (9) of 2022 subjecting public-interest entities created by legislations issued by the Ruler of Dubai, to the regulatory supervision and control of Dubai’s Community Development Authority.

According to the Decree, the Director General of the Community Development Authority CDA) will issue a decision about the scope of the Authority’s regulatory oversight of the entities. The scope of the oversight includes sources of the entity’s funding and income and the nature of their expenditure. Under the Decree, public-interest entities are required to maintain up-to-date financial and administrative records so that the Authority can review them when needed. The entity should adhere to transparency standards outlined by the Decree and appoint an external auditor to audit its finances.

Public-interest entities should adhere to the provisions of this Decree and the decisions issued pursuant to it and cooperate with the CDA to enable it to perform its regulatory functions. If the entities fail to adhere to the provisions of the Decree, the Director General of the CDA is authorised to take action against the entity. This may include disciplinary action as per the Law Regulating Civil Society Organisations in Dubai. The Authority can also issue recommendations to relevant authorities to dissolve the entity.

ALSO READ:

According to the Decree, all government entities must cooperate with the Community Development Authority in Dubai and provide the information and documents necessary for the Authority to perform its duties, as per the Law Regulating Civil Society Organisations in Dubai, and the new Decree and decisions issued pursuant to it.

The Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai will issue the necessary decisions required to implement this Decree, which will be published in the Official Gazette. This Decree annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. The Decree is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.