Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan lists govt entities with the happiest customers, employees

Employee happiness index in the Emirate reached 88%

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 5:17 PM

Customers of Dubai government departments have accorded an 86 per cent satisfaction rating for the services they received.

Dubai Police, Dubai Chamber and Dubai Customs achieved the highest customer satisfaction rates.

The Dubai Crown Prince on Tuesday also announced that the employee happiness index has clocked 88 per cent.

Employees of Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) were the happiest.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the two indexes are published annually to “enhance transparency and raise the level of services offered”.

“The basis of government work is serving the people,” he tweeted.

