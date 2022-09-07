Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan honours 26 'future experts' in graduation ceremony

The Dubai Crown Prince on Wednesday recognised 26 talented Emiratis who completed the emirate's Future Experts Program.

“We are extremely proud of our country’s talented professionals and look forward to seeing the new graduates use the experiences and knowledge they have acquired during the programme to further raise excellence in the government sector," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Sheikh Hamdan attended the graduation ceremony for the Dubai Future Experts Program, which seeks to equip local talent with the skills and expertise to design future-related initiatives in Dubai Government entities.

Twenty-six professionals — including employees from 17 government entities —were part of the first and second cohorts of the program, which seeks to equip local talent with the skills and expertise to design future-related initiatives in Dubai Government entities.

During their graduation ceremony, the participants briefed Sheikh Hamdan on a set of projects, future scenarios and recommendations that they have designed and developed, with an aim to enhance preparedness for changes over the next 50 years.

Among the topics they tackled were resilience in emergencies and crises, digital transformation, empowering governments, community cohesion and the future of legislation.

“Empowering national talent with opportunities to be leaders and innovators is one of the leadership’s highest priorities. We have faith in the participants’ capabilities and are sure that their competencies will help Dubai achieve greater heights," said Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of the graduates, instructors, experts and academia involved in the programme.

“The programme has immersed the participants in an experiential understanding of opportunities and challenges of the future, inspiring them to create ideas and projects that will enhance Dubai’s position as a leading city of the future,” he said.

Since its launch, the Dubai Future Experts Program has graduated 37 employees from 28 government entities. These graduates completed 182 studying hours under the supervision of 24 international experts. They managed to prepare 24 research reports using strategic foresight tools and develop 128 future scenarios in various sectors addressing the most important challenges and expected transformations.

The third cohort of the programme is scheduled to start at the end of September. More than 800 applications were submitted by senior and middle management employees from 37 Dubai government entities covering more than 20 diverse vital sectors, including logistics, economy, technology, healthcare, education, tourism, aviation, among others.