Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan appoints, promotes government officials

The departments include Human Resources Department, Smart Dubai Government Establishment

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 4:56 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has appointed and promoted officials in government departments in Dubai.

These include the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and the Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

In the DGHR, Iman Saleh Salem Ismail bin Khatam has been appointed CEO of the Policy and Programmes Sector, Mona Mohammed Abdullah Buhumaid Al Tamimi the CEO of the Future Resources Sector and Issa Abdullah Khamis bin Natouf Al Falasi has been appointed CEO of the Operations Sector.

Meanwhile, Matar Saeed Obaid Khalifa Al Humairi, Director of the Smart Infrastructure Sector at the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, has been promoted to the position of CEO of the Establishment.

