Dubai residents save Dh420 million through Dewa’s water leakage alert service

Customers can detect leakages through their bills or smart water meters.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 11:28 AM

Dubai residents have saved Dh420 million through Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) High-Water Usage Alert service launched three years ago.

The High-Water Usage Alert service sends instant notifications to customers to quickly conduct the necessary maintenance to reduce water wastage.

The utility services provider said on Wednesday that these savings were from identifying 797,427 water leakage reports, 21,225 defects, and 9,077 cases of increased load.

Dewa has installed more than two million smart water and electricity meters in Dubai for customers to monitor and manage their consumption proactively anytime and anywhere; without contacting Dewa. This contributes to the sustainability of resources.

Customers can detect leakages through their bills or smart water meters. Dewa highlighted the efficiency of its systems in detecting any flaws in the external connections after the meter and noted that its responsibility is limited to connections and maintenance until the meter only, while the internal connections after the meters are the customer/owner’s responsibility. This applies to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

“We have an integrated strategy for smart grids with investments up to Dh7 billion over the short, medium, and long-term until 2035. The strategy comprises several programmes such as a state-of-the-art infrastructure to measure the electricity and water consumption data, asset management, Big Data and others,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

Abdullah Obaidullah, executive vice president of water and civil at Dewa, said the company provides the High-Water Usage Alert service as part of the Smart Living initiative to help customers detect any leakage in water connections after the meter. “It sends instant notifications to customers in case the smart meter detects any unusual rise in consumption to examine the internal connections and fix any leakage in water connections with the help of a technician,” he said.