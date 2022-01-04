Dubai rains: Municipality worker honoured for helping baby pigeon fly

His noble act has got royal recognition.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 1:54 PM

A Dubai Municipality worker has been honoured for helping a pigeon fly. The bird was unable to fly because it got wet in the recent rains.

The employee, Rahul Amin Siraj, stepped in and helped the bird.

His noble act has got royal recognition. Taking note of the gesture, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment, posted on Instagram Stories: “Thank you for helping a baby pigeon.” She used #Hero and #Respect as she shared Rahul’s photo.

Dawoud Al Hajiri, Dubai Municipality’s Director-General, honoured Rahul for his humanitarian act.