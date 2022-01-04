Dubai rains: Municipality worker honoured for helping baby pigeon fly

The new operating hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago
A Dubai Municipality worker has been honoured for helping a pigeon fly. The bird was unable to fly because it got wet in the recent rains.
The employee, Rahul Amin Siraj, stepped in and helped the bird.
ALSO READ:
His noble act has got royal recognition. Taking note of the gesture, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment, posted on Instagram Stories: “Thank you for helping a baby pigeon.” She used #Hero and #Respect as she shared Rahul’s photo.
Dawoud Al Hajiri, Dubai Municipality’s Director-General, honoured Rahul for his humanitarian act.
The new operating hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago
The new working hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago
The permits can be renewed on a yearly basis
Government1 week ago
Court order issued to maintain the workers at their place of residence, prevent their eviction until they receive their entire entitlements.
Government1 week ago
The UAE also announced a host of new visa categories
Government1 week ago
In the UAE, the insured is expected to pay 5 per cent, public entities 15 per cent and private entities 12.5 per cent
Government1 week ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
Government1 week ago
Schools will remain shut on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the new year
Government1 week ago