Dubai Police, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit join forces to combat money laundering

The two entities also established a Joint Operations Room

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 4:17 PM

The Dubai Police General Command and the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint efforts to combat money laundering crimes and efficiently track illegal assets and criminal proceeds.

The two entities also established a Joint Operations Room to combat money laundering crimes.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, both witnessed the signing ceremony, which was held at the Partners Hub at Expo 2020.

The MoU was signed by Expert Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, and Ali Faisal Ba'Alawi, head of the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Al Sayegh said the UAE continues to exert great efforts to combat money laundering, as part of which all concerned government agencies have joined forces to consolidate their capabilities to combat financial crimes around the clock.

"The MoU between the Dubai Police and FIU is a qualitative leap towards enhancing capabilities to combat this type of crime. By closely working together, we can be more effective in protecting and securing the financial system in the country," Al Sayegh said.

Lt-Gen Al Marri explained that the MoU is in line with the vision of the leadership and the state's strategic objectives to activate cooperation mechanisms and find adequate tools and capabilities that can enhance the exchange of information regarding suspicious cases related to money laundering.

He further stressed Dubai Police's keenness to cement their cooperation and coordination with the FIU to ensure the safety and security of society.

Expert Major-Gen Al Mansouri said that under the MoU a joint operations room will be established at the Dubai Police General Headquarters to combat money laundering crimes.

"The MoU also outlines an effective mechanism for communications between the two parties to facilitate the exchange of information related to money laundering cases, improve the professional skills of employees of both parties, and strengthen cooperation in the field of personnel training and technical assistance," he said.

Ba'Alawi said the MoU will be positively and effectively utilised in financial crime investigations. It will also aid the FIU in analysing and tracking suspicious transactions and activities that may involve money laundering, terrorist financing, and other criminal activities.

He said the joint operations room relies on data and reports received from financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions, which enable concerned entities to effectively cooperate and share intelligence to identify illegal activities and take necessary legal measures.