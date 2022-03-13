Dubai Police surprise student, honour him at school for returning wallet

Dubai Crown Prince chaired the Executive Council meeting, and approved the fund for foreign employees in the government sector
Dubai Police surprised a high school student and visited his school to honour him for his honesty as he handed over a wallet he found in Lulu Village.
The wallet was returned by the student to Al Qusais Police Station.
Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, deputy director of Al Qusais Police Station, praised the young man, Azam Khalid Dhif Allah, for his honesty and awarded him with a certificate of appreciation. He also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police.
Al Madhani reaffirmed Dubai Police's keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Azam thanked Dubai Police for this initiative and expressed that this honour gives him great pride and joy.
Dubai Police awards residents and visitors for their contributions towards making society a better place.
Earlier, the Bur Dubai Police station honoured Hussain Muhammed Hussain for his contribution to enhance safety and security in the emirate.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, director of the Bur Dubai, conveyed Dubai Police's appreciation and respect to Hussain, and praised his high sense of security and cooperation with the Force, in the presence of Col. Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, deputy director of Bur Dubai Police Station, and a number of officers and employees of Dubai Police.
Hussain thanked the Dubai Police General Command for their keenness on protecting society and praising good deeds.
