Dubai: New policy announced to improve govt digital services, cut millions of customer visits

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 3:12 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 3:17 PM

A new policy announced in Dubai will help cancel 9 million customer visits to service centres annually.

The policy will help government entities offer digital services through integrated data and unified channels, adding 300,000 working hours annually in the Dubai Government.

The policy called '360 Services' was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

