Dubai: Judicial Inspection Department to monitor judiciary’s work

Sheikh Maktoum issues a decision to define different types of judicial assessments and inspections to investigate complaints

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — File photo

In a move to enhance the quality of Dubai’s judicial system, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, issued a decision to approve the Executive Regulations of the Judicial Inspection Department (JID).

The decision defines the different types of judicial assessments, including annual appraisals, assessments for the purpose of promotion, inspections to investigate complaints, and as and when required.

According to the decision, the JID will be affiliated with the Dubai Judicial Council. The Decision also set out the responsibilities of the JID in appraising and monitoring the work of judicial authority as the JID is the principal monitoring body for Dubai’s judiciary.

Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, said the move is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a fair and impartial judiciary. Al Suwaidi said the decision reflects Sheikh Maktoum’s keenness to objectively evaluate the work of Dubai’s judiciary and the affairs of its members. He also noted that the move aims to improve the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system by putting in place mechanisms that will help enrich the skills of its members. The decision also seeks to protect the rights of all parties in case of a dispute and ensure the objectivity of its reports.

Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi, Director of the JID, said the move reflects a qualitative leap in the performance appraisal of members of Dubai’s judiciary. He said the decision ensures objectivity while setting criteria that will help achieve positive outcomes and ensure the independence of the judiciary.

He noted the Executive Regulations were key legislative enablers that paved the way to develop an advanced technical structure and programmes to develop the skills of members of the judiciary. The information available as a result of the different types of judicial appraisals will allow members to improve their performance and the performance of entities supporting them while addressing any shortcomings to raise the standards of Dubai’s judicial system.

The JID will annually appraise the performance of the members of the judicial authority according to precise criteria. The JID will submit the performance appraisal reports to the Dubai Judicial Council or its chairman with the aim of developing training programmes that enable judiciary members to keep pace with the latest developments in the judicial field. The decision also stipulates the formation of oversight committees to review performance appraisal reports and ensure their impartiality and accuracy.

The decision specifies instances when JID may assess judiciary members for promotion to ensure the level of competence required for higher judicial positions.

Inspections to investigate complaints

The decision sets clear and objective procedures for filing a complaint to the JID about the work of the judicial authority and its members. To ensure impartiality and independence, it defines the channels for submitting the complaints, procedures and outcomes.

It also stipulates the formation of a task force by the JID’s director to conduct regular visits to the Courts and the Public Prosecution to review progress, suggest improvements, and develop proposals for the work of the judicial authority.

The decision obligates the authorities concerned to cooperate with the JID fully and supply it with the necessary data, information and statistics it requests to carry out its functions.