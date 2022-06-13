Dubai government's end-of-service savings scheme for expats to be rolled out in July

Step aims to attract and retain talent by providing an integrated system offering various savings opportunities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 7:20 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 10:24 PM

Dubai’s end-of-service savings scheme for expatriates working in government departments will be implemented from July 1, authorities have announced.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the entity responsible for supervising the implementation of the scheme, have held multiple virtual meetings with senior executives from various government entities to discuss the plan.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, had approved the launch of the scheme in March 2022. The aim is to attract and retain talent by providing an integrated system that offers various savings opportunities.

The scheme was conceptualised after the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (DEWS) plan. It targets expatriates in Dubai government entities in the first stage, with the scope of expanding its implementation in later stages.

Alya Hussain AlZarouni, executive vice-president – Operations, DIFC Authority, said: “This comprehensive savings plan is utilised for retirement planning and aligns with global best practices. The approach is a first for the region and over time, we expect other cities and countries to adopt a similar approach in the coming years.

“Together with industry leaders such as Equiom, Zurich and Mercer, we will continue to provide a best-in-class offering, reforming the workplace savings landscape.”

Mohammad AlHawi, director of Policies and Strategies, Economic Development at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the scheme will play a “key role” in enhancing the economic and social stability that the government offers its employees.

Iman Saleh bin Khatam, director of Policy and Programme Support of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “The savings scheme will enable employers to manage and fund the end-of-service benefits efficiently while offering foreign employees a way to save and invest with confidence. With DEWS, we empower employees to take control of their financial future.”

ALSO READ:

Since its launch in February 2020, DEWS has grown from “strength to strength, both in size and performance, despite the onset of Covid-19” almost immediately after its introduction.

Global professional services provider Equiom will act as the master trustee of the scheme and the independent legal owner of contributions made by employers, while ensuring that its beneficial interest lies with employees. Zurich Workplace Solutions will support employers and employees through the administration and management of the plan. Investment services provider Mercer will provide independent, tried and tested investment advice to the master trustee of the scheme.

The plan offers employees the possibility to save more through voluntary savings. In addition, DEWS allows participants to choose a plan that is commensurate with the type of risk they are willing to take.