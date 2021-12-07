UAE

Dubai announces establishment of Global Council for Innovative Organisations

New Council seeks to promote knowledge exchange and promote the adoption of best practices

Supplied photo
By Web Desk

Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 9:53 PM

The Dubai Government Excellence Programme, in cooperation with the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), announced the launch of the Global Council for Innovative Organisations, a global body of leading organisations in the field of innovation.

Established under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, the new initiative was launched at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council.

The new Council seeks to promote knowledge exchange and promote the adoption of best practices in the implementation of innovation systems and frameworks.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, stressed that innovation plays a key role in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is being translated into reality under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan. Dubai is committed to promoting an innovative work environment and developing mechanisms to further embed the values of innovation and creativity in all spheres of life, he emphasised.

"The future we aspire for requires us to continuously develop the necessary tools to maintain Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for innovation and instil the values of innovation not only in the public sector but across all sectors,” said Al Basti.

Dr. Hazza Alneaimi , General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, said: “The establishment of the Global Council for Innovative Organisations validates the approach adopted by the Government of Dubai and its entities to actively improve government efficiency by introducing new innovative systems and processes. We believe that the establishment of the Council will create further learning opportunities for all entities committed to innovation.”

Objectives of the new Council

  • The Global Council for Innovative Organizations is comprised of a group of global institutions that will exchange global best practices in developing and applying models, frameworks and methodologies for institutional innovation; generate insights on prominent challenges and solutions in the field of innovation and its management; and identify global trends in various fields to understand the impact they will have on institutions.
  • The Council’s members include innovative global institutions working in the public and private sectors, scientific research centres, universities, entrepreneurship incubators, training institutes, development and accreditation of innovation systems and standards – who can generate new advanced research opportunities in innovation.
  • The Council will also develop an Innovation Index, tools to classify innovative institutions, and a programme to recognise global achievements in the field of innovation. Regular meetings, workshops and events with keynote speakers will also be held to share international best practices in the field of innovation.

