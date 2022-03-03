Dubai: 2 RTA employees honoured after completing 40 years in service

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 3:39 PM

Two employees of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), who completed 40 years in service, were among 34 who were honoured recently.

The honourees who spent four decades in the RTA included Haji Jaber Baqir and Ahmed Abbas Abdullah.

Three of the honourees have completed more than 30 years in service; eight, over 20; and 19 between 10 to 15 years.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the move is a “gesture of recognition for their efforts and dedication in serving the government and the nation”.

The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai. He described their contributions as excellent, adding that their efforts had yielded several achievements.

He stressed the commitment of RTA to reward these individuals and capitalise on their experience in supporting the development drive.

