Abu Dhabi: New judicial body to settle disputes between Wahat Al Zaweya, Wahat Yas projects

Abu Dhabi - The projects will be handled by ad-hoc judicial authority to ensure a speedy resolution of the conflicts

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 4:10 PM

A special judicial body will be set up to settle related to the Wahat Al Zaweya and Wahat Yas projects to ensure a speedy resolution of the conflicts and preserve the plaintiffs' funds until the debts are repaid.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued the decision.

The ADJD explained that all disputes and lawsuits connected with Wahat Al Zaweya and Wahat Yas projects will be handled by an ad-hoc judicial authority, regardless of whether the cases are already decided, pending before the courts, or were registered after the issuance of this decision.

It is also irrespective of whether they involve land, real estate already built or under construction, or subject to off-plan sales system.

“All necessary precautionary measures will be taken to preserve the invested capital until the debts are repaid,” said the ADJD statement.

“In settling the cases brought before it, the judicial body will first attempt to reconcile the parties and settle the dispute amicably by facilitating a consensual agreement, while taking sufficient enforcement guarantees by assessing the financial position of the company and the adequacy of its funds to cover the enforcement of the final judgments delivered against it.”

ALSO READ:

>> Abu Dhabi judicial department launches 'One Stop Shop for Litigation'

>> UAE: Authorities settle labour disputes worth Dh300 million in one year

The judicial department has called on those involved in these disputes to appear before the ad-hoc judicial body within the judicial department to register and judge all cases under the jurisdiction of the authority created for this purpose.