Abu Dhabi cracks down on salons, beauty parlours for violating rules

The Abu Dhabi Municipality has stepped up inspection campaigns at salons and beauty centres in the Capital and are taking action against those violating rules.
Officials said the campaign, covering beauty parlours, men’s barbershops, children’s salons and health clubs, aims to ensure that these centres implement health standards and meet requirements to protect the health of community members.
The campaign covers all areas in Abu Dhabi and will ensure inspection of all salons and beauty parlours to prevent the use of bad or unlicensed materials that may potentially harm the health of residents.
Officials have warned beauty parlours against the use of expired cosmetics, harmful chemicals and indulging in unhygienic practices.
Authorities had earlier reported that common offences committed by beauty salons included the use of expired cosmetics, black henna or dyes on customers; lack of labelling on herbal products; improper storage of products; and failure to clean devices properly.
Hefty fines will be imposed on salons and parlours found breaking health and safety rules, authorities said.
Municipal teams of inspectors and supervisors conduct regular visits to women’s beauty centres and male salons to ensure they don’t violate rules.
The municipality also organises regular workshops to raise awareness among staff at beauty parlours and hair-cutting salons about public health and safety and also highlight the health risks associated with the use of bad cosmetic products.
People are urged to report salons and beauty parlours that flout these rules.
