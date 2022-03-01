‏UAE welcomes UN resolution to label Houthi militia as 'terrorist group'

The UAE has welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution renewing the sanctions regime on Yemen and labelling the Houthi militia as a 'terrorist group' for the first time.

The resolution also designated the Houthi militias as an entity on the Yemen Sanctions List under the arms embargo and condemned the Houthi terrorist group’s cross-border attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and demanded the group’s immediate cessation of hostilities.

"The purpose of this resolution is to limit the capacity of the Houthis and to limit the escalation of war in Yemen. It also calls for an end to attacks on international navigational waters and vessels and to put an end to the suffering of civilians in Yemen and in the region in the face of these terrorist attacks," said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

Nusseibeh also reiterated the UAE’s demands for the Houthi militias "to cease their terrorist acts and coastal attacks and to return to the negotiating table to begin a serious political process."

Furthermore, Lana Nusseibeh underscored that the only solution to bring an end to this crisis would be to join efforts to reach a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations with the Yemenis, in accordance with the Gulf Initiative and the results of the National Dialogue Conference and relevant resolutions of the Security Council, including resolution No 2216.