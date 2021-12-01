Shiv, Jeev in field for Laguna Phuket Championship

Shiv Kapur. (Twitter)

The pair of Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh, who have made Dubai their home, are in the 144-player field for the tournament

By Team KT Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 8:17 PM

As the UAE marks its 50th National Day, two Indian golfers, who are Dubai-based, will take part in the $1 million Laguna Phuket Championship that gets underway from Thursday.

The pair of Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh, who have made Dubai their home, are in the 144-player field for the tournament, which is the final stop on the Asian Tour for 2021.

The Laguna Phuket Championship, which will be played over the 6,770-yard, par 70 at Laguna, marks the second event in the back-to-back Asian Tour Phuket Series. Two more events remain in the season with the Singapore International taking place from January 14 to 17, 2022 and the Singapore Open from January 20 to 23, 2022, following a Christmas break.

“This Laguna course is famous for its low scoring,” said Shiv Kapur.

“I was reasonably pleased with my performance last week where I finished in tied 31st, but hope to do better this week at Laguna Phuket,” he added.