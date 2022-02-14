Golf: Fox overcomes jitters to win Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Hill became only the third UAE-born player to make the cut at a DP World Tour event
Golf3 weeks ago
Ryan Fox secured his second DP World Tour title in wire-to-wire fashion at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, after the New Zealander recovered from a nervy start to eventually cruise home for a five-shot victory at Al Hamra Golf Club.
The 35-year-old was slow out of the traps on the final day in the northernmost of the United Arab Emirates, while others came flying out of the blocks, but the six-stroke lead he had built in the opening three rounds helped ease the pressure before he finally found his feet.
A birdie at the eighth meant he at least reached the turn in level par and, having been only two clear of a busy chasing pack after 11 holes, he drained a huge putt at the 12th for the first of back-to-back birdies which really hammered home his advantage and put the Kiwi virtually out of reach.
“Probably relief is the main emotion, obviously it was a bit of a struggle today,” said Fox. “Sleeping on a six shot lead, I didn’t sleep very well last night. Obviously a couple of the guys came at me early. I was a bit nervous, I had that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach all day but I’m very happy with how I played, a couple of great shots coming down the stretch and it was certainly nice walking down the last with putter in hand with so many putts to win.
“I learned that I’m pretty resilient, obviously there was some bad stuff in there but I just kept plugging away. There were a couple of big momentum putts on the back nine, the one on ten for par and then the one on 12 just kick-started everything and I felt like I played pretty solid the rest of the way in.”
Fox, the son of New Zealand rugby legend Grant, finished in style with a birdie at the last to rubber-stamp victory with a three under 69 and a 22 under total, moving him to eighth in the DP World Tour Rankings.
Englishman Ross Fisher came through the pack with a pair of 66s at the weekend to clinch second place outright on 17 under while Pablo Larrazábal — who at one point looked most likely to capitalise on Fox’s shaky start — shared third place with Germany’s Hurly Long and Zander Lombard of South Africa.
Hill became only the third UAE-born player to make the cut at a DP World Tour event
Golf3 weeks ago
The Scotsman goes into Sunday's final round with one-shot lead
Golf3 weeks ago
The round was yet to finish when darkness suspended play, but there was carnage by then
Golf3 weeks ago
Rahm, playing for the first time since October 15, did all he could and Smith never gave him an opening
Golf1 month ago
Rahm matched the best score of his career and tied the course record set earlier in the day by Justin Thomas
Golf1 month ago
Rohit Gupta emerged the most valuable player in the individual stakes with an impressive 21 points
Golf1 month ago
The pair of Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh, who have made Dubai their home, are in the 144-player field for the tournament
Golf2 months ago
Stenson is the defending champion at the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in Albany this week
Golf2 months ago