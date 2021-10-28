Get your tickets, Ian Poulter tells UAE fans ahead of star-studded DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, will be held on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18-21

Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter has sent a video message to UAE golf fans, asking them to secure their tickets for the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

Poulter, a DP World Global Ambassador, confirmed he would be among the stars to compete in the event which will be held on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18-21.

During the video message, the 45-year-old Englishman, who was runner-up twice at the DP World Tour Championship in 2010 and 2013, said: “I’m looking forward to heading back to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship and I hope to see you all at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”

Free tickets along with other hospitality options are also available for the Rolex Series tournament that will see the 50 highest ranked players on the Race to Dubai Rankings battle for glory on the Earth Course.

As well as watching the elite stars in action, the DP World Tour Championship will host its first Ladies Day on November 19, which is part of a packed entertainment schedule with something for every spectator to enjoy throughout the four days.

The Race to Dubai is the season-long competition to crown the European Tour’s Number One player. Celebrating the global connectivity of Dubai and the European Tour, the list of champions since 2009 reads like a who’s who of modern-era greats, including Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood. Other winners include Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Kaymer, and Luke Donald.

Formerly known as the Order of Merit, points are accumulated based on a tournament points system. The winner receives the prestigious Race to Dubai trophy after the DP World Tour Championship.