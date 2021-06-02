Going the milky way

Ten impressive ways to inculcate the habit of drinking milk in children

Children can be fussy little eaters, and if you're a parent, you would know that it's always healthy, nutritious food that they detest the most.

Milk happens to figure among the foods that most children tend to stay away from. Little do they know and understand that calcium helps build bones, so getting into the habit of drinking calcium-rich milk is important for your child's bone health and strength now and in the long term.

Importance of milk for children

Drinking milk during one's growing up years is almost sacrosanct. Doctor's recommend it as an important activity for your little one's growth unless they are lactose intolerant.

Health experts often recommend that children should have a good amount of milk and other dairy products in their formative years. They provide the necessary nutritive elements, including calcium, which is extremely important to support bone development. The recommended daily calcium intake is 500 ml for children aged one to three years, 600 ml for children aged four to six, 700 ml for children aged seven to nine, and one litre for teenagers aged 10 -18.

Since children may not instantly develop eating habits for a diet that provides them with complete nutrition, there are high chances that they could face a deficiency of calcium, vitamin D, potassium and numerous other elements. Rather than opting for supplements, milk is the best option to supplant this, since it provides all of these nutrients in great form.

So how do you go about switching things up to make this calcium-rich drink seem more interesting to tiny tots? Here are 10 fun tips to help children not only lap up milk but also love it!

1. Introduce milk-based products

If your children won't have milk, try introducing them to dairy-based food products and let them develop a taste for those. With a plethora of options available - yoghurt, cheese, butter, ghee - not only will they get the required nutrition, but they will also be more open to trying out actual milk

2. Pair with biscuits

Children often have their favourite choice of biscuits. Dunking them in a glass of milk will definitely make it seem more exciting to them, along with providing them with a nutrient boost.

3. Wholesome milkshakes

Colourful milkshakes not only taste delicious but also come packed with the nourishment of milk. Pick some of their favourite fruits, blend them with milk and create attractive shakes that will have them gulping it down in no time.

4. Breakfast cereal

Cornflakes and other cereals swirled with milk are a great breakfast option. The pop of colour and the varied shapes and textures that they come in make this mixture an ingenious way to include milk in your child's diet.

5. Whip up milk desserts

Sweet treats are likely to attract their attention and whet their appetite. Try making milk and fruit ice lollies with high-calcium, low-fat milk as a nutritious and delectable snack. Other options include milk-based puddings, flans, cakes etc.

6. Incorporate milk in meals

Milk can also be a perfect ingredient for making meals. Pasta, soups, stews etc. that include milk can be a hit with children, and they are also quite hearty and scrumptious.

7. Use colourful and fun props

Another way to elevate your child's milk-drinking experience is to include eye-catching props. Consider using colourful straws or serving the drink in your child's favourite cup. This is sure to lend plain old milk a refreshing look.

8. Make it a fun exercise

Get your toddlers to pour you a glass of milk too, then compete with each other to see who can get the biggest milk moustache. Children learn how to act from their parents and pick up healthy habits if you have them.

9. Milk cookery class

Making children try their hand at baking milk-based goodies, such as milk cakes and cookies, will also entice them to dig into these treats after the fun culinary experience.

10. Farm visit

Taking them to the farm to see how milk is produced is perhaps a very practical and informative way for young ones to learn about the treasure trove of benefits drinking milk can have. It also makes for a fun day out.

Give some of the above ideas a try and see your little ones turn into milk converts. With so many inventive ways to include the drink in their daily diet plan, your children will surely be asking you for more of the goodness-filled potion.