Global nuclear energy leaders commend UAE for successful start of Barakah plant

Leaders from community meet at region’s first-ever international conference on nuclear energy in Abu Dhabi.

Global nuclear energy leaders commending the UAE for successfully starting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1, the first nuclear power project in the UAE and first in the Arab world. The comments were made during the International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP) 2021, the region’s first-ever international conference on nuclear energy that opened on October 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Hamad AlKaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Honorary Chair, ICAPP 2021, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO, ENEC, attended the conference along with representatives from UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), industry experts, stakeholders, and global leaders from the nuclear energy community.

In his welcome address, Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi said: “We are proud to host the International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP) 2021 in partnership with our sponsors and highlight the success of the UAE in establishing and successfully operating a nuclear power facility, the first in the Arab world. Together with the global nuclear energy community, we also strongly support the role of nuclear power in achieving the net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal, by ensuring consistent energy supply, and a wider integration of renewables to drive the clean energy transition.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, said: “Nuclear energy is a significant pillar of the UAE’s long-term energy mix and will be for decades to come. The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program is an important demonstration that nuclear projects can be delivered and operated safely and in a cost-efficient manner. In fact, nuclear energy is a key contributor to a country’s net-zero sustainable development. Today, nuclear and renewables are working together to generate clean electricity in the UAE with Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, already commercially operational. It is the single largest electricity generator in the Arab World, delivering clean electricity 24/7, and leading the largest decarbonization effort in the region.”

“Beyond clean and abundant electricity, Barakah is powering the UAE’s sustainable growth. By creating high-tech industries, and high-value local nuclear supply chains, Barakah is a bridge to new R&D opportunities such as clean hydrogen production, sustainable agriculture and deep space exploration.”

“Over the next 50 or more years, we will build on these successes and establish a truly knowledge-based net-zero economy using nuclear technology,” Al Hammadi added.

Delegates will have virtual visits to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Unit 1 started commercial operations in April 2021, and Unit 2 was connected to the UAE electricity grid in September 2021, with two further units to come on line in the coming years, generating up to 25% of the UAE electricity when fully operational.