Get up and running with Fuad Naser's fitness community

In the last few months we've all had a glance over at our running shoes forlornly tucked away in the corner like a couple of forgotten festive decorations we don't have the heart to throw out. The perpetual ghosts at the feast, their haunting spectre seems to loom largest when we're at our worst. Lying on the sofa after a heavy night on the tiles, takeaway wrappers and boxes strewn across the lounge, it's almost as if a faint whisper of: "come on, put us on, use us" can be heard wafting over the cacophony of Netflix homepage trailers blaring on a constant loop because finding the remote to select a show is too much effort.

This is where the benefit of joining an exercise group comes into its own says Jordanian fitness instructor Fuad Naser. It provides that extra motivational kick. Living in Dubai for the last five years, the ASICS FrontRunner and personal trainer is the founder of running community club 5:30 RUN. The social-media driven voluntary association has more than 11,000 followers and was created to build a support base that promotes fitness and a healthy lifestyle for people of all fitness levels.

What can you tell us about 5:30RUN?

We are a 'rise and run' team that never leaves a runner behind. We started as a group of friends running together and pushing each other to commit to an early-rise fitness lifestyle. It then grew into a community and recently has become a registered company. Everyone is welcome to join regardless of their background or fitness level. Runners just need to show up and walk, jog or run. We will push you to be the best version of yourself. We recently celebrated our two-year anniversary. We believe that running is for everyone and as an ASICS FrontRunner my group shares the same philosophy that movement benefits everyone - 'Sound Mind Sound Body'.

Why did you decide to set it up and how do you feel the response has been?

I believe that everyone can be an inspiration to others. My mission is to influence and motivate as many people I can to start their active life journey. Aside from encouraging and motivating, I have also been recruiting more run leaders to drive this mission. Every member is an ambassador and source of motivation to their community and that is the reason behind the growth of the 5:30 community. We are grateful looking back at this journey and how many people we have met and were able to impact to adopt a fitness lifestyle.

Did you ever see it getting this big?

Not at all! We have expanded to offer other activities such as yoga and cycling and recently launched our 'Watch me' programme to train runners to improve their pace and stamina; it is also suitable for those who wish to start their running journey.

How is Dubai as a city for running in, compared with others around?

Dubai Fitness Challenge positioned the city as one of the best. There are world-class fitness facilities, cycling and running tracks in public and community areas, available to all. What makes running in Dubai special is the Dubai skyline; but all the running tracks are picturesque whether you're after beach views, greenery or quiet spaces.

How important is it for your community to meet? How did you all cope last year when we had to stay home?

The lockdown was a challenging time for runners around the world, including our community. All running and sporting events got cancelled, so we launched a social media campaign and organised 'Marathon at Home'. We wanted to show that 'impossible' shouldn't be in anyone's dictionary; if there is a will there is a way, and regardless of a pandemic you can still train and complete a marathon even if it's in your home. This one-day virtual event attracted 745+ runners around the world to run a marathon at home and get a finisher certificate and medal. The virtual race caught the eye of regional media and the campaign was nominated in the Fit Awards as one of the top five sporting events of 2020. After 'Marathon at Home' we were able to grow the community beyond borders and connect virtually with runners around the globe. To be able to accommodate everyone we have members now virtually joining our races and running virtually in all emirates and Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, KSA, London amongst others.

Do you see a bigger interest in the physical meetings now?

Having a community of likeminded people inevitably creates a positive, social environment. When you're having fun, being social, you are much more likely to exercise for longer so face to face interactions were an essential part in growing our community.

How important is it to have the right running gear to do this properly? Do you need to spend a lot?

You don't have to spend a lot of money on gear, all you need is proper running shoes suitable for your gait, running level and average distance and you will be ready to start your running journey. ASICS has a special technology called Run Analyzer that tests your form, and shows the best shoes for your gait. It's free for everyone, at Go Sport stores in Dubai Mall and Emirates Mall, and Runners store at Dubai Mall.

What happens at your running meet-ups? Do you just get together and run?

Coaches and pacers coordinate every run ahead of time and are there to support members. We run three times a week and announce the details including timing, distance and line up on WhatsApp and our social media. Our run line ups might include, along with the warm-up and run, core and strength workouts, drills, yoga, stretching.and breakfast!

Where do you most frequently meet and why there?

We started running at Kite Beach and it continues to be one of our favourite places as it's accessible, spacious, beautiful and has access to the beach for yoga, meditation and swimming. We also run at Dubai Canal.

What are your plans with the group? Will it evolve?

It started as a hobby and now we aim to turn it into an academy. We also recently launched our first running training programme and our first official race.